Hunt says he is ‘too young’ for Bafana job

Hunt has long been linked with the Bafana job, and was tipped to take over last month as rumours were abound that current incumbent, Shakes Mashaba would be fired after failing to qualify for the 2017 Caf African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“It’s not on my thought process right now. No one has said anything about it to me,” he said when asked about the possibility after his team’s MTN8 final win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening.

“Every coach has those ambitions (of coaching a national team), but I think I am still too young for it,” he said.