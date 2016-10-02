menu
Local News 2.10.2016 01:09 pm

Hunt says he is ‘too young’ for Bafana job

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach, Gavin Hunt has revealed that he is not even thinking about the Bafana Bafana job at the moment as he focuses on his team.

Hunt has long been linked with the Bafana job, and was tipped to take over last month as rumours were abound that current incumbent, Shakes Mashaba would be fired after failing to qualify for the 2017 Caf African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“It’s not on my thought process right now. No one has said anything about it to me,” he said when asked about the possibility after his team’s MTN8 final win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening.

“Every coach has those ambitions (of coaching a national team), but I think I am still too young for it,” he said.

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
