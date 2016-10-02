menu
Local News 2.10.2016 01:23 pm

Pitso unimpressed with Wits’ showboating

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane took his team’s 3-0 bashing by Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 final in Nelspruit on Saturday evening on the chin, and congratulated his opponents after the game.

Mosimane said he told his players to not leave the pitch after the final whistle and congratulate their opponents. He also praised the Brazilians’ supporters who gave the Students a congratulatory round of applause.

“I told my players to stay and congratulate them (Wits). We are not sore losers,” said Mosimane.

But he was not so impressed by the showboating instigated by Sfiso Hlanti who was later joined by Xola Mlambo in a show that had all the fans (including Sundowns’) clapping as they displayed their silky touches.

“I think they should not have showboated, they should have respected us. But it is acceptable in South Africa. If you win 3-0 or even 2-0, you can do it. But when we scored four against them last season, we didn’t do it. Maybe we should have done it. We have players who can do the tricks in the team, but we respected them,” said Mosimane.

