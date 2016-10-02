Teenagers hospitalised after ingesting unknown substance in Umhlanga

Two teenagers were hospitalised in Umhlanga on Friday night, September 30, after ingesting an unknown substance, reports Northglen News.

Members of the Durban North/Umhlanga Crisis Team (DNUCT) and Enforce security also found ecstasy tablets discarded on the floor in the uMhlanga area.

Police reservist and DNUCT member, Carol van Tonder, said she was shocked by what she saw last night. “It was extremely disturbing to see so many children trying to break the law. We found some of the teenagers mixing cough syrup in milkshake containers to make concoctions. We also phoned the parents of some of the youngsters caught in Umhlanga just to make them aware of what was going on. We also found dagga on some of the teenagers,” she said.

She added the youngsters were caught outside an event with the illegal substances.

Dean O’ Brien, contract manager of Enforce Security said the two teenagers who were hospitalised were between 14 and 16 years old.

“One of them was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital while another was taken to Umhlanga Hospital. She was later discharged. It’s not clear what they ingested but we did confiscate ecstasy tablets on the night,” he said.

Haden Searles, chairperson of the Durban North/uMhlanga CPF praised the members for their vigilance.

“This is why we need active policing in the area. This is not a new trend of youngsters trying to break the law but it is deeply concerning that two teenagers were hospitalised. We will continue working to prevent drugs being distributed in the area,” he said.

– Caxton News Service