menu
National 2.10.2016 01:27 pm

Teenagers hospitalised after ingesting unknown substance in Umhlanga

CNS reporter
Some of the items confiscated in Umhlanga last night. Picture: Northglen News.

Some of the items confiscated in Umhlanga last night. Picture: Northglen News.

The Durban North/Umhlanga Crisis Team found some teenagers mixing cough syrup in milkshake containers to make concoctions.

Two teenagers were hospitalised in Umhlanga on Friday night, September 30, after ingesting an unknown substance, reports Northglen News.

Members of the Durban North/Umhlanga Crisis Team (DNUCT) and Enforce security also found ecstasy tablets discarded on the floor in the uMhlanga area.

Police reservist and DNUCT member, Carol van Tonder, said she was shocked by what she saw last night. “It was extremely disturbing to see so many children trying to break the law. We found some of the teenagers mixing cough syrup in milkshake containers to make concoctions. We also phoned the parents of some of the youngsters caught in Umhlanga just to make them aware of what was going on. We also found dagga on some of the teenagers,” she said.

She added the youngsters were caught outside an event with the illegal substances.

Dean O’ Brien, contract manager of Enforce Security said the two teenagers who were hospitalised were between 14 and 16 years old.

“One of them was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital while another was taken to Umhlanga Hospital. She was later discharged. It’s not clear what they ingested but we did confiscate ecstasy tablets on the night,” he said.

Haden Searles, chairperson of the Durban North/uMhlanga CPF praised the members for their vigilance.

“This is why we need active policing in the area. This is not a new trend of youngsters trying to break the law but it is deeply concerning that two teenagers were hospitalised. We will continue working to prevent drugs being distributed in the area,” he said.

Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’
Columns

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

SAA cabin crews hit back
National

SAA cabin crews hit back

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested
National

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.