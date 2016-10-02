menu
National 2.10.2016 01:35 pm

Manhunt on for armed gang in Limpopo

Bertus de Bruyn
Police vehicle stock image.

Police vehicle stock image.

The gang of armed suspects shot and killed a Giyani resident robbed during a spaza shop robbery.

Police on the hunt for an armed gang that robbed a spaza shop and killed a resident in Giyani, in Limpopo province, reports the Letaba Herald.

“Police in Giyani have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed suspects who robbed a spaza shop and shot a community member,” said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The spaza shop was robbed in the early hours of this morning at Makgakgapatje Village outside Giyani.

An undisclosed amount of money, airtime and cellphones were robbed from community members who were alerted and responded to the robbery.

Several shots were fired by the suspects.

A 23-year-old community member was also robbed and shot dead.

The suspects fled with an unknown car, Ngoepe said.

No arrest have been made and police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information can contact Colonel Chris Mabasa at 082 469 0739 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 086 0010 111.

Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’
Columns

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

SAA cabin crews hit back
National

SAA cabin crews hit back

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested
National

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.