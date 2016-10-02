Manhunt on for armed gang in Limpopo

Police on the hunt for an armed gang that robbed a spaza shop and killed a resident in Giyani, in Limpopo province, reports the Letaba Herald.

“Police in Giyani have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed suspects who robbed a spaza shop and shot a community member,” said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The spaza shop was robbed in the early hours of this morning at Makgakgapatje Village outside Giyani.

An undisclosed amount of money, airtime and cellphones were robbed from community members who were alerted and responded to the robbery.

Several shots were fired by the suspects.

A 23-year-old community member was also robbed and shot dead.

The suspects fled with an unknown car, Ngoepe said.

No arrest have been made and police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information can contact Colonel Chris Mabasa at 082 469 0739 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 086 0010 111.

– Caxton News Service