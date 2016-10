It is still unclear what happened, but Ngubane has battled an undisclosed illness or quite a while.

Ngubane’s former colleague at Pirates and now player agent, Mike Makaab has paid tribute to Ngubane on twitter, saying he has lost a good friend.

“Today I lost a great friend, football legend as a manager, Lawrence Ngubane. May your soul RIP and may your family be blessed with faith,” tweeted Makaab on Sunday.