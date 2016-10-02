Narrow escape for paramedics at Klerksdorp accident scene

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed on Saturday night when he was hit by a bakkie on the N12 in Klerksdorp, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the body of the man lying in the middle of the road. The taxi that had hit the man had parked a short distance away. On assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortuntely, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

“While attending to the deceased, paramedics heard a screeching of tyres as a light motor vehicle rolled just a few feet away. Once the vehicle had come to a stop on the side of the road, paramedics immediately ran over and found two men inside of the vehicle. Fortunately, both men had sustained only minor injuries.”

Both men were treated for their injuries and then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)