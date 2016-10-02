Driver killed after car plummets into KZN river

In the third such crash in as many weeks, a car plunged into the Amanzimtoti River in the early hours of October 1, reports the South Coast Sun.

Tragically, the driver was submerged under water in the car and died.

Amanzimtoti fire department and Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a report of a collision on the N2 northbound on the Amanzimtoti River bridge. Reports indicate the vehicle veered off the N2 in wet weather and plunged down an embankment into the river. An investigation into the cause of the crash will form part of the investigation by the South African Police Services.

Paramedics found the vehicle submerged under the water with two people inside. Firemen dived into the water and managed to pull one man to safety but could not get to the other man. After the vehicle was pulled free from the water by a tow truck, the firemen found the driver still strapped in his seat. Tragically, he died due to the fact that he was submerged for an extensive period.

The N2 bridge over the Amanzimtoti River is clearly an accident hotspot, particularly in wet weather. This is the third such accident in which cars have plunged off the national road and landed into or close to the river in the last few weeks.

On the afternoon of September 17, a woman passenger died after the vehicle she was travelling in struck the Amanzimtoti River bridge on the N2 north.

Similarly, a driver was fortunate to survive after his bakkie veered off the waterlogged N2 highway and plunged into the Amanzimtoti River several metres below, also in September.

– Caxton News Service