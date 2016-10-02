menu
National 2.10.2016 02:32 pm

Driver killed after car plummets into KZN river

Michelle Izatt
Tow trucks pull the vehicle from the Amanzimtoti River. Picture: Netcare911.

Tow trucks pull the vehicle from the Amanzimtoti River. Picture: Netcare911.

Paramedics pulled a passenger in the vehicle to safety.

In the third such crash in as many weeks, a car plunged into the Amanzimtoti River in the early hours of October 1, reports the South Coast Sun.

Tragically, the driver was submerged under water in the car and died.

ALSO READ: Five cars plunge off Sandton bridge in 18 months

Amanzimtoti fire department and Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a report of a  collision on the N2 northbound on the Amanzimtoti River bridge. Reports  indicate the vehicle veered off the N2 in wet weather and plunged down an embankment into the river. An investigation into the cause of the crash will form part of the investigation by the South African Police Services.

Paramedics found the vehicle submerged under the water with two people inside. Firemen dived into the water and managed to pull one man to safety but could not get to the other man. After the vehicle was pulled free from the water by a tow truck, the firemen found the driver still strapped in his seat. Tragically, he died due to the fact that he was submerged for an extensive period.

The N2 bridge over the Amanzimtoti River is clearly an accident hotspot, particularly in wet weather. This is the third such accident in which cars have plunged off the national road and landed into or close to the river in the last few weeks.

On the afternoon of September 17, a woman passenger died after the vehicle she was travelling in struck the Amanzimtoti River bridge on the N2 north.

Similarly, a driver was fortunate to survive after his bakkie veered off the waterlogged N2 highway and plunged into the Amanzimtoti River several metres below, also in September.

Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

readers' choice

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’
Columns

‘Our reviled former colonial masters can teach us a thing or two’

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

SAA cabin crews hit back
National

SAA cabin crews hit back

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested
National

EFF MP Fana Mokoena arrested

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.