Faf du Plessis drives Proteas to imposing total

Faf du Plessis stroked a marvellous century as South Africa’s top-order over-powered Australia before the bowlers fought back to restrict the Standard Bank Proteas to 361 for six in the second Momentum ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Du Plessis made 111 off just 93 balls, batting with effortless grace as he showed his limited-overs skills with an innings that included 13 fours. The captain was dismissed in the 44th over with South Africa on 308 for four, but the innings rather faded away thereafter as Australia varied their attack well and stuck to the basics in terms of line.

Having been sent into bat, the Proteas were once again well-served by their opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, who put on 70 for the first wicket in 11 overs.

De Kock scored 22 off 24 balls but didn’t really get set due to facing only about a third of the strike, before trying to launch John Hastings down the ground but being well-caught by Chris Tremain, running from mid-on, as the ball came off the toe of the bat.

That brought Du Plessis to the crease and, while Rossouw was more crash-bang-wallop, collecting nine fours as he raced to a 49-ball fifty, the skipper batted as if he was caressing a Ming vase, despite almost having his left thumb shattered as he was struck by a throw after pushing his first ball to Aaron Finch at wide mid-off for a quick single.

The left-handed Rossouw hammered the majority of his runs through the off-side when the ball was still new, and Australia bowled with too much width, but he once again fell when in sight of a century, skying a slog off Hastings to deep square-leg to be dismissed for 75 off 81 deliveries. It was not the most elegant of innings, but it was highly effective.

The chief partnership of the innings then followed as Du Plessis and JP Duminy added 150 for the third wicket off just 111 balls, setting the home side up perfectly for a total approaching 400.

The skilful batting of Du Plessis and Duminy meant they were able to collect a boundary in most overs, while keeping the scoreboard ticking over with ones and twos; the first six of the innings came from the left-hander in the 41st over, taking South Africa to 271 for two, but the carnage the capacity Wanderers crowd obviously wanted never quite materialised.

Duminy fell in the next over for 82 off just 58 balls, the innings of a limited-overs master, as he came down the pitch to go after a full, wide delivery from Mitchell Marsh but dragged the ball back on to his stumps.

David Miller apart, the lack of hitting power in the South African lower-order reared it’s head again, although credit must also go to Hastings, who finished with three for 57 as he dismissed Miller (26 off 17), slicing a full and wide delivery to backward point, and showed impressive skill at the death.

Debutant Tremain claimed his maiden international wicket as he fooled Farhaan Behardien (13) with a slower ball, before Andile Phehlukwayo collected his first ODI runs as he hit a four and six in the last over to finish on 13 not out.