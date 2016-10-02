CITES bans commercial trade in African grey parrots

African grey parrots flew to the top of the pecking order on Sunday, October 2, as the 17th Conference of Parties (CoP17) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) voted decisively to uplist wild populations to Appendix I, thus ending their international commercial trade.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) welcomed Sunday’s decision by CITES to end commercial trade in African grey parrots.

“An Appendix I listing by CITES will immediately improve the welfare and conservation of African greys by protecting them from over exploitation, from uncontrolled and illegal trade, and requiring countries to support all efforts to increase protections for the parrots. This is a great day for a species under threat simply because of their popularity as a pet bird,” said IFAW wildlife trade programme director Kelvin Alie.

The live pet trade, habitat destruction, and fragmentation had decimated African grey parrot populations in the wild, he said.

African greys are highly prized as pets due to their highly vocal nature and their ability to learn and mimic human language.

These traits have made the parrots a target for traders, and African greys are considered the third most internationally-traded, wild-harvested bird species, with their population in decline in 14 of 18 range countries.

African grey parrots were listed on CITES Appendix II in 1981 due to the potential impact of trade on its population at the time. Since then, over-harvesting arising from poor quota systems, poor management and regulation of trade, fraudulent permitting, and a high death rate of the birds due to poor harvesting has decimated populations.

Legal trade data estimates that over 1.3 million African greys were exported from range states between 1975 and 2013, with an average of 40 to 60 percent dying due to deplorable transit and transport conditions. This means the true estimate of African greys captured in just under 40 years is between 2.1 and 3.2 million birds.

The proposal was submitted by five range states, Gabon, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, and Togo, with co-sponsorship by Chad, Senegal, the US, and the European Union. It was agreed by 95 votes in support, 35 against, and five abstentions.

– African News Agency (ANA)