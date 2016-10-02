menu
Rugby 2.10.2016 04:06 pm

Springboks incur typical bumps and bruises of hard test match

Rudolph Jacobs
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 01: Bryan Habana of the Springboks injured during the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld on October 01, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

Both wing Bryan Habana and centre Jesse Kriel will be assessed again in the coming week.

The Springboks squad underwent their customary medical assessment on Sunday morning in Pretoria following their Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test victory over the Wallabies on Saturday evening.

The Springboks defeated the Wallabies 18-10 after leading 12-10 in their penultimate campaign fixture.

Four players who left the field early as a result of injury during the match were among the group of Springboks who underwent their medicals at the team’s hotel in Pretoria.

Wing Bryan Habana received a knock on the thigh and he will have another assessment on Monday in Durban. Centre Jesse Kriel left the field with a groin niggle and he, too, will be assessed again in the coming week.

Meanwhile lock Pieter-Steph du Toit is recovering well from a hard knock to the hip.

Scrumhalf Rudy Paige left the field with a concussion and the No 9 will have to complete the prescribed graduate return to play protocol.

Regarding the other Springbok squad members, team doctor Jerome Mampane said: “There are the obvious bumps and bruises after a typical hard Test match, but there will be continuous medical check-ups during the week.”

The Springboks travelled to Durban from Johannesburg on Sunday morning and they will start their preparations for the All Blacks encounter with a gym session on Monday morning.

