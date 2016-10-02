At least 25 injured as vehicle rolls in Mpumalanga

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene of the crash and found the vehicle on its side far off Verena Road near Witbank in Mpumalanga.

“Numerous occupants from the transporter were found walking around on the scene,” ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that approximately 25 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious or fatal injuries were reported on the scene.”

The patients were treated for their injuries and transported to Witbank Hospital for further treatment. It was understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle as it drove around a bend, causing it to roll multiple times, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)