World 2.10.2016 04:22 pm

‘Off your bike, Terminator’: Arnie runs into German police

AFP
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger rode into trouble in Germany when he got told off by police for cycling through Munich station, only to be let off with a warning – and a selfie.

The 69-year-old former California governor and his bodyguard readily admitted their mistake after they were stopped by an officer on Friday for failing to get off their bikes while inside the train station, federal police said in a statement.

The star of the “Terminator” movies said he was having trouble walking and offered to pose for a picture with the officer to make up for the mistake, it added.

The selfie of the smiling officer and the sunglasses-clad actor was then proudly shared on Bayern police’s Twitter feed (@bpol_by) on Saturday.

“Cycling forbidden in Munich central station — even for the Terminator,” read the caption.

bur-mfp/afm

© 1994-2016 Agence France-Presse

