Other sport 2.10.2016 06:42 pm

Nicole Horwood wins SA Showjumping Derby for fourth time

Daniella Potter
Nicole Horwood clears the final jump in the 2014 South African Derby on Mark White Nissan Capital Don Cumarco.

South African showjumper Nicole Horwood riding Mark White Nissan’s Capital Don Cumarco have clinched the coveted title again this year in the South African Showjumping Derby.

South African showjumper Nicole Horwood has once again proven that she is queen of the South African Showjumping Derby track, clinching the title for the fourth time in her career on her trusty steed, Capital Don Cumarco, today, October 2, in the Bob Charter Arena at Kyalami Equestrian Park.

Nicole Horwood riding Capital Don Cumarco have clinched their fourth win in this year's South African Showjumping Derby. Picture: SA Showjumping Facebook page.

The horse-and-rider combination won the class for three consecutive years in a row from 2012 to 2014. Last year, the pair did not compete in the class, but they have proven that they are still undefeatable around the course of 1.5m trying derby obstacles.

This year’s class saw 24 horse-and-rider combinations qualify to compete for the coveted title, with only three competitors riding clear rounds. These were Graham Winn riding Maxstar Obi Wan Kinobi, Lisa Williams riding Discovery Campbell and Horwood riding Mark White Nissan’s Capital Don Cumarco – the second highest qualifiers for the class.

Winn was first to go in the jump-off, setting a high target of a clear round in 47.24 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to scare off Williams, who rode through the finish flags after clearing all the jumps in a time of 44.01 seconds. With the stakes set high, Horwood set off on her jump-off round and trumped the time set by Williams, riding a clear round in 41.81 seconds, and thereby clinching the 2016 Kawena South African Showjumping Derby.

Many took to the SA Showjumping Facebook page to congratulate Horwood on her achievement:

A screenshot of comments posted on the SA Showjumping Facebook page.

The highest qualifier for the class, Jade Hooke riding A New Era, incurred 16 penalties. This horse-and-rider combination from Port Elizabeth are two-time winners of the South African Showjumping Derby.

For some riders, this year’s derby was not to be theirs, with retirements from both Dominey Alexander and Barry Taylor. Rider Tracy David’s was eliminated on both her horses.

However, Young Rider Cayleigh Triggol’s first attempt at the derby saw her ride through the finish flags on Callaho’s Louisa with 36 penalties.

Podium winners and sponsors take a moment to celebrate the achievement. Picture: SA Showjumping Facebook page.

Alexander riding Armageddon clinched the win in the 2016 Martin Collins 1.40 Mini Derby with Lara Neill riding Opium de Sauge in second place and Martin Minett riding Milling Technicks Zonjati Bonny Clyde in third.

In the 1.35m Mac Mobile Micro Derby, Chelsey Gertenbach riding Al Rosaro placed first with the Eastern Cape’s Chris Van Der Merwe riding Capital Castigo in second and Stacey Fensham riding Washington R in third.

Caxton News Service

