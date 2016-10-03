City of Tshwane speaker cracks the whip on ANC

The speaker of the City of Tshwane has taken steps to restore order to her council assembly by bringing the ANC members who disrupted the last council meeting to book. Katlego Rachel Mathebe’s first move was to get the police involved last week on Thursday.

Thereafter, she laid criminal charges against the particular ANC members in the Tshwane council.

“She gave a full statement to the police on the damage that was done to council property and the physical assaults she witnessed by the ANC members,” city spokesperson Matthew Gerstner said.

Gerstner said the ANC disruption during a city council meeting last week was the final straw for the speaker.

Even before disruptions broke out, ANC supporters broke a glass door to force their way into the council chambers, prompting police to use pepper spray to disperse them.

“The speaker has to get control of the council back and the only way is to force discipline on the ANC. Otherwise, the business of the council can’t proceed,” Gerstner said. Gerstner added that the City of Tshwane’s chief whip, Christian van der Heever, had asked the ethics committee to investigate the actions of the ANC.

“The ethics committee will make a finding and if they find that the ANC has broken the rules, they [the members] could be penalised financially or be suspended from council.

“The ethics committee cannot stop a member from being a councillor, but it could hold you accountable for breaking the rules.” Gerstner said the criminal charges were a different matter and if the councillors in question were found guilty, they might end up getting prison sentences. Mathebe and Van der Heever are likely to hold a media briefing today where they will reveal evidence relating to the incident.

“They will elaborate on the charges brought and will share the evidence with the media,’ Gerstner said. He said the council was grateful that ward 1 councillor Elma Nell had been discharged after spending four days in the Eugene Marais Hospital as a result of her injuries in the incident.

Speaking to The Citizen by telephone yesterday, Nell said she sustained concussion, neck, back and knee injuries in the fracas.

“I am still in a lot of pain and will have to get physiotherapy for the next couple of months.” Nell said she was very worried about fellow councillor Nthabiseng Anna Masemola, who was also attacked and even threatened with death.

“After we left the council last week, Anna and I went to the Wonderboom Police Station. She refused to leave the station in her EFF uniform.

“We had to switch clothes so that she could leave the police station,” Nell said. All efforts to contact Masemola failed. Meanwhile, the DA stressed again that they would not be withheld from fulfilling their mandate.

“After the disruption, they continued their meeting without the ANC into the wee hours of the morning,” Gerstner said.

– virginiak@citizen.co.za