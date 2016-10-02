SA play with urgency and intent to hammer Australia

South Africa, led by captain Faf du Plessis’ quickfire century, batted with intent and then had the bowling firepower to knock over Australia cheaply as they won the second Momentum ODI by a whopping 142 runs at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Put in to bat, their in-form opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw once again made merry, laying a good platform with their partnership of 70 in 11 overs.

This time it was Rossouw who was off quickest, scoring 37 of the first 50 runs, that came up in the eighth over. He also hogged the strike to an extent, with De Kock struggling to find the same fluency he enjoyed at Centurion as he only faced 24 of the first 66 deliveries, before not getting all of an attempted lofted hit down the ground off John Hastings, Chris Tremain running from mid-on to claim the catch.

That brought Du Plessis to the crease and the skipper pretty much owned the innings until he was eventually dismissed in the 44th over, having gone to his sixth ODI century off just 84 balls.

Rossouw fell for a sparkling 75 off 81 deliveries as he skied a slog across the line off Hastings to deep square-leg, but that brought Du Plessis and JP Duminy together for the major stand of the innings – 150 for the third wicket off 111 balls.

They maintained a run-rate of better than a run-a-ball with deft placement and good running between the wickets, before upping their boundary-rate to practically one every over as Australia became stretched in the field with their under-strength bowling resources.

With 15 overs to go, they decided to up the ante and Duminy electrified a capacity Wanderers crowd with some tremendous strokes. He had blazed 82 off just 58 balls, the last 32 runs taking just 14 deliveries, collecting 10 fours and three sixes, when Mitchell Marsh got rid of him just before he could do major damage.

Marsh also removed Du Plessis in his next over, caught at cow-corner, for a delightful 111 off 93 balls, and although David Miller was able to have a bit of a dip in scoring 26 off 17 deliveries, South Africa’s innings did fade away at the end as Hastings took three for 57.

Andile Phehlukwayo did show his batting ability with a four and a six in the final over, finishing on 13 not out, as South Africa posted 361 for six.

It was a formidable target for Australia but by no means an unreachable one on a belter of a batting day at the Wanderers.

But after just 11 overs of the Australian innings, South Africa’s total was safe as houses as they reduced the visitors to 55 for three.

Kagiso Rabada had Aaron Finch (1) caught at square-leg with his second delivery, wicketkeeper De Kock took a superb diving catch down the leg-side off Dale Steyn to dismiss Steven Smith (14), and Wayne Parnell knocked over George Bailey’s off-stump (9).

Opener David Warner stayed until the 21st over, but he battled to break the shackles imposed by a South African attack that was just sharper and more menacing than their inexperienced Australian counterparts.

He was getting into his stride though, reaching his 16th ODI half-century off 55 balls, but fell in the same over as off-spinner Duminy was brought into the attack. The left-handed Warner pulled hard and low, but Miller, in close at midwicket, moved sharply to take a super catch.

Marsh scored 19 before he gloved a leg-side delivery from Parnell into the gloves of De Kock, and the Australian chase was in tatters at 114 for five.

Bogged down in the mud, Australia just could not produce a partnership of note to create some momentum, as stands of three, 26, 26, 32 and 27 showed.

Travis Head and Matthew Wade did dig their way out and revive faint hopes with their sixth-wicket stand of 69 off 61 balls, but South Africa’s new fast bowling hero, Rabada, broke through Head’s defences in his first over back.

Head, having scored a fighting 50 off 45 balls, was struck on the pads and a review confirmed the ball would have disturbed the furniture, leaving Australia on 183 for six.

Hastings played some aggressive strokes in collecting 23 runs before holing out against Phehlukwayo, while Wade was caught off Parnell for a run-a-ball 33.

It was not long before Imran Tahir and Phehlukwayo took the last two wickets to bowl Australia out for just 219.

Rabada, with two for 31 in seven overs, was the most impressive of the attack though, while Parnell took three for 40 in seven overs.

The 361 South Africa scored was their second-highest total against Australia, behind their famous 438 for nine at the same venue in 2005/6, while their 142-run victory was their biggest against their arch-rivals since the 196-run triumph in Cape Town during the same series when Makhaya Ntini took six for 22.