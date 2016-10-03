menu
National 3.10.2016 06:29 am

Lions escape Cites protection

Amanda Watson
MAJESTIC. A lion patrols his territory ahead of feeding time on Global Lion Day, August 10, 2016, at the Lion and Rhino Park in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg. Global Lion Day is aimed at raising awareness about conservation of these big cats. Picture: Alaister Russell

MAJESTIC. A lion patrols his territory ahead of feeding time on Global Lion Day, August 10, 2016, at the Lion and Rhino Park in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg. Global Lion Day is aimed at raising awareness about conservation of these big cats. Picture: Alaister Russell

It seems the African lion may only receive an annotation to its current appendix 2 status – calling for a zero export of bone, claws, skulls and teeth from wild lions.

Animal rights activists attending the 17th Conference of the Parties – members being party to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) – fear the vulnerable African lion may not be granted appendix 1 status.

This status would prevent commercial trade in lion products and disallow further exploitation.

“Thousands of people in South Africa are against the way the talks seem to be manipulated by the government,” said an irate Loraine Liebenberg of the NGO Save Our Rhino.

“We need the support from the USA and EU to speak up for lions,” she said.

“Any resolutions made which allow for the continuance of the lion bone trade will impact negatively on decisions regarding tiger farming …”

It seems the African lion may only receive an annotation to its current appendix 2 status – calling for a zero export of bone, claws, skulls and teeth from wild lions, while still allowing trade in such products from captive breeding operations.

ALSO READ: Cities bans commercial trade in African grey parrots

“Somehow, the resolution adopted recently by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and supported by the EU, that captive lion breeding should be opposed, seems to have been forgotten,” Liebenberg said.

There has also been widespread international condemnation of the canned lion industry, she said. “The long-term repercussions of decisions is not taking this into account at all.

“South Africa must remember that such important decisions call for a Pan-African approach,” Liebenberg warned.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Outrage against NGOs’ ‘criminal proposals’ at Cites Cop17 25.9.2016
Lions name a new captain 22.9.2016
Call to ban canned lion hunting 13.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

readers' choice

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.