Lions escape Cites protection

Animal rights activists attending the 17th Conference of the Parties – members being party to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) – fear the vulnerable African lion may not be granted appendix 1 status.

This status would prevent commercial trade in lion products and disallow further exploitation.

“Thousands of people in South Africa are against the way the talks seem to be manipulated by the government,” said an irate Loraine Liebenberg of the NGO Save Our Rhino.

“We need the support from the USA and EU to speak up for lions,” she said.

“Any resolutions made which allow for the continuance of the lion bone trade will impact negatively on decisions regarding tiger farming …”

It seems the African lion may only receive an annotation to its current appendix 2 status – calling for a zero export of bone, claws, skulls and teeth from wild lions, while still allowing trade in such products from captive breeding operations.

ALSO READ: Cities bans commercial trade in African grey parrots

“Somehow, the resolution adopted recently by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and supported by the EU, that captive lion breeding should be opposed, seems to have been forgotten,” Liebenberg said.

There has also been widespread international condemnation of the canned lion industry, she said. “The long-term repercussions of decisions is not taking this into account at all.

“South Africa must remember that such important decisions call for a Pan-African approach,” Liebenberg warned.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za