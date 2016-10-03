menu
National 3.10.2016 06:55 am

Vaal Dam level still dropping

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Photo: Randburg Sun

Photo: Randburg Sun

While government has not yet declared a disaster, water shortages linked to the Vaal Dam have been escalated by worsening drought conditions in Lesotho.

The water level in the Vaal Dam, which supplies 12 million South Africans, has dropped from 31.5% to 29.9% since September 15, according to Joburg Water as it again calls on residents and businesses to use water sparingly.

In August, the water and sanitation department warned South Africans to conserve water after the dam level dropped to a historic 34%.

ALSO READ: Details: ‘SA high commissioner to Singapore’s past of drug smuggling’

While government has not yet declared a disaster, water shortages linked to the Vaal Dam, the country’s main water supply, have been escalated by worsening drought conditions in Lesotho, which supplements South Africa’s water supply.

Vanderbijlpark Business Chamber CEO Klippies Kritzinger said areas in the Emfuleni Municipality had been so badly affected over the past few weeks that the organisation was running water rescue drives in areas such as Kroonstad.

“We, as the business chamber, had a drive to collect hundreds of kilolitres of water to dispatch to Kroonstad. We are also looking at areas in our immediate vicinity as a community and we are collecting water to send to them as well,” he said.

He added that the looming crisis was largely being ignored by society in general, even in affected areas.

“I think there is a reluctance for people to understand the seriousness of the water levels and there have been talks about water restrictions, but I haven’t really seen them being enforced,” Kritzinger said. The water shortage was exacerbated by water leaks.

“We have pipes bursting everywhere and water running down the streets for up to two days before the municipality responds.”

South Africa is the 30th-driest country in the world and is officially classified as semi-arid. The country is in the grip of the worst drought in 23 years.

ALSO READ: Kelly doesn’t have morals – Sam Meyiwa

According to the Institute for Security Studies, the supply and demand gap for water in South Africa will have increased by 2035.

simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Worry grows as country’s dams run ever drier 30.9.2016
Spring rain brings welcome relief 19.9.2016
Oh Lord, give us rain! 16.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

readers' choice

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.