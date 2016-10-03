menu
Future bleak for SA youth

Amanda Watson
Image courtesy: Stock.xchnge

It’s the government’s job to create an environment all players are able to participate in, in order to create jobs, says the Institute of Race Relations.

Largely unemployed, lacking in education and mostly involved in crime – this was the picture painted of today’s youth and their prospects by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) last week.

Presented by Thuthukani Ndebele of the IRR, the statistics speak of a bleak outlook for youths between 15 and 35.

With more than 4 million youth heading their households and a slower increase of economically active youth than the overall economically active population, more than 67.6% of South African youths aged 15 to 24 are unemployed.

Meanwhile, university students around the country are demanding government pay the bill for higher education.

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan is trying to stop a haemorrhaging economy from bleeding to death and a nationwide drought pushes inflation ever higher. Ndebele noted that 60% to 90% of the perpetrators of violent and property-related crimes in South Africa may be young people aged 16 to 34, who also make up a significant proportion of the victims of crime.

The number of young people with jobs increased to only 13.4% compared with 25.3% of the total population.

“It’s the government’s job to create an environment all players are able to participate in, in order to create jobs,” Ndebele said.

“Legislation that doesn’t encourage investment therefore also affects jobs legislation that may hinder the establishment of new business in the country, which will obviously affect the employment in the country. So government should be focused on creating an environment where the private sector can create more jobs.”

Ndebele said when government tried to create jobs, it resulted in a bloated workforce. What light there was at the end of the tunnel came when young people took part in this year’s local government elections. At the moment, 28% of people aged 18 to 19, 53.9% of those aged 20 to 29 and 75% of those aged 30 to 35 were registered to vote, Ndebele noted.

“A lot of changes have happened, particularly in the metros, because we have a huge number of free thinkers and people who are not easily influenced, so I think, in the next five years, if more young people participate, then things could actually change for the better.”

– amandaw@citizen.co.za

