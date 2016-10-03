Polo match supports breast cancer survivors

Although the day was filled with fashion, glitz, glamour, luxury shopping and the Pink Circus theme at Inanda Club in Sandton yesterday, the high-energy polo match, featuring female players in each team, didn’t disappoint and the event was a great success.

“Our true aim is to support breast cancer survivors through Reach for Recovery’s Ditto Project, which will be the beneficiary of a percentage of the funds raised,” said event organiser, socialite Edith Venter.

Reach for Recovery, an organisation that leverages the knowledge and compassion of women in cancer remission to benefit others suffering from this disease, launched the Ditto Project to assist with the purchase of prostheses for women from low-income groups who have had mastectomies.

“There is now a decent level of support for breast cancer research and medical check-ups and we felt that this organisation, supplying support to women who have been diagnosed with cancer, or who are dealing with breast cancer treatment, would be a natural progression for the funding,” added Venter.

After arriving in a helicopter that landed in the centre of the field, Miss South Africa, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, one of the ambassadors of Playing for Pink, made a grand entrance surrounded by pink balloons she was chauffeured from the field to a spot where she could comfortably watch the polo game.

“I think events like these are greatly important because they raise awareness for women about getting themselves checked,” Kunene said.

“Getting tested is also one thing I would love to do, just so that I can understand my body.” Kunene, who admitted that she had never had a mammogram, says that this year the thought of getting herself checked for breast cancer has dominated her mind.

“I was talking to a survivor of breast cancer in the helicopter and telling her that I have tested for a lot of things, but never for breast cancer, and that I plan on doing it soon,” she added.

The day Kunene does the test, she will invite Mzansi to do it with her.

“Today is all about raising awareness,” she said.

Miss SA added that cancer did not only affect women of a certain class, but the disease could affect anyone. “At the end of the day, it’s about early detection.”

Cell C Foundation managing executive Suzette van der Merwe said: “Cell C Foundation has a strong focus on the empowerment of women in South Africa.

“This cause is one that allows Cell C to empower women by helping them through the process of recovery and rediscovery. “Cell C is joining the event as the headline sponsor for the second year running.”

