UCT to open amid tensions

The University of Cape Town (UCT) student representative council (SRC) has warned students not to return to classes today after the university council resolved that lectures should resume amid protests against looming tuition fee hikes.

The SRC said in a statement yesterday it did not support the council’s decision to reopen the institution.

“We do not support nor encourage the return of students to class tomorrow [Monday], with the presence of private security and without proper engagement between all stakeholders involved with a clear resolution,” the SRC statement said.

“It would be disingenuous on our part if we were to encourage students to return to resume classes, knowing tensions between stakeholders remained, which proves to not be a condusive environment to students to continue with their studies properly,” the SRC said.

The university also “lacked commitment to support calls for free higher education and urging government to make a clear commitment”, it said.

– African News Agency