SABC board must go – SACP

The knives are out for the SABC board, which is under pressure from all quarters, including the ANC. But the South African Communist Party (SACP) yesterday upped the ante against it.

“It has little, if any, credibility remaining to inspire public confidence after perpetually failing to perform its functions in terms of the law,” SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said.

“Advertising the position of group CEO as it has now done, after unlawfully appointing Hlaudi Motsoeneng and supporting him to serve illegally as the chief operations officer, does not restore any credibility to the current SABC board.”

Mashilo said it was obvious the board had advertised the CEO position under duress and with the hope of members retaining their positions.

“The move is suspicious because they will probably appoint someone who will carry out the interests they have been advancing, whether or not they remain as board members, amid widespread calls that parliament institute a hearing on their failure to carry out their duties properly,” he said.

“The board must be held accountable for the decay in governance that resulted in the SABC wasting billions of rands in irregular expenditure and defence of undefendable decisions.”

The SABC advertised the CEO position in one of the Sunday newspapers yesterday. It remains to be seen if Motsoeneng will apply for the position. When approached for comment, Motsoeneng said “people have a right to express their views”.

When quizzed if he would apply for the group CEO position, he declined to comment. Mashilo said that in a bid to avoid further damage or irreparable harm, parliament had to urgently hold a hearing into the future of the SABC board.

The board would probably to be grilled by parliament’s committee on communications this week over its decision to reappoint erstwhile chief operating officer Motsoeneng as SABC group executive of corporate affairs.

The committee would also likely consider outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on Motsoeneng.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu told media last week that the SABC’s decisions were an embarrassment.

Last week, it emerged that Motsoeneng’s salary was increased from R3 784 000 to R4 197 000 during the 2015/16 financial year, making him the highest-paid executive at the SABC. The DA said Motsoeneng’s salary was a slap in the face of South Africa’s public, courts, civil society and parliament.

The opposition party said it would request a probe into “why and how Motsoeneng’s salary was increased” to be included in the anticipated parliamentary inquiry into the SABC.

The Congress of the People (Cope) had planned to lead a march to the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, today.

Cope said Motsoeneng “must go because he does not qualify to be appointed in any executive position”, and insisted that the SABC board be dissolved.

“We are calling on all the SABC TV licence payers and civil society organisations to join this action,” party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said.

“We can’t allow the SABC board and Motsoeneng to run the state broadcaster as if we are a banana republic. They can’t continue to undermine our courts of law.”

