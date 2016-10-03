Motsoeneng responds to his detractors

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng believes his bold and uncompromising steps in driving transformation in the broadcasting industry have attracted detractors and supporters alike.

In an open letter, Motsoeneng said he was writing to register his objections to the unfounded attacks on his section 23 constitutional rights to fair labour practices perpetrated by politicians of all hues.

“I obtained my employment at the SABC through hard work, dedication and qualifications,” Motsoeneng wrote.

“I have engaged academia and presented lectures on leadership and transformation in business schools, for example, University of Witwatersrand (Wits), Regenesys and University of Limpopo.

“Parts of my public lectures were incorporated in the curriculum as a professional certificate in government communications and marketing by the Wits school of governance.

“Those fuelled by the malignancy of bigotry have ignored all these higher achievements and wealth of experience, and have focused on the untruth that I lied about my matric certificate.”

Motsoeneng says he was cleared at a disciplinary hearing, in which it was established that he did not lie about the existence of “my matric certificate”.

He said the announcements by the DA, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu about his reappointment as SABC group executive for corporate affairs would not warrant a response from him.

“But exceptional circumstances demand a response,” Motsoeneng wrote.

“It is patently unfair, mischievous, and disingenuous for politicians to undermine court rulings through legally suspect interpretations, which violate the constitutional principle of legality, and challenge the constitutionally assigned judicial authority of our courts.”

Motsoeneng said all fair-minded observers knew that no court in South Africa had ever ruled that he was not appointable as chief operating officer or unqualified for senior executive positions at the SABC.

“All extant court judgments ordered that disciplinary tribunals be convened to adjudicate the raft of allegations levelled against me,” Motsoeneng wrote.

“The SABC complied and, in December 2015, I was cleared of all charges against me following an internal disciplinary hearing ordered by the courts.

“Both minister Radebe and Honourable Mthembu have relied on an alleged ‘Supreme Court of Appeal judgment’ for their attacks on the SABC and violation of my constitutional rights.”