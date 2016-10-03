Student challenges are ‘ignored’

The violent student protests that have engulfed several universities in recent weeks are likely to continue unless all key stakeholders shift the manner in which they approach the main challenge of tuition fees, according to executive director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) Nomfundo Mogapi.

In many of the protests, violent clashes between law enforcers and irate students ensued and according to Mogapi, this was because of the absence of dialogue on the challenges faced by students.

“Every time there is a protest, protesters are being criminalised and we have often heard some people saying there are a few groups instigating violence,” said Mogapi.

“This is not helping the situation at all as such rhetoric only fuels more violence. “It appears there has been a lot of focus and energy on how students have been protesting.”

Mogapi said some of the students who have spoken to the CSVR said that reports of corruption at state-owned entities such as the SABC and SAA, which at times received casual responses, made it difficult for many students to believe that there was no money to ensure free education was realised.

“Some of the students who have spoken to us also said the issue around fees is far broader as they also want to ensure that institutions of higher learning are open enough to the marginalised, as well as ensuring that university doors are open for generations to come.

“As we saw just recently, instead of prioritising student challenges, we saw the Presidency meeting with the security cluster and that is not helping the situation at all.”

An announcement by Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande two weeks ago that it was up to universities to determine tuition fee increases resulted in the student protests which initially started at Johannesburg’s Wits University, before rapidly spread to other institution’s of higher learning.

Several universities, such as North West University, University of Limpopo, Vaal University of Technology, University of Cape Town and other institutions have resolved to suspend all academic activities while protests continue. Professor Adam Habib, vice-chancellor at Wits, warned last week that another week of prolonged protests could see universities reaching a point of no return, where the academic year would not be completed.

Meanwhile, President Jacob Zuma is expected to open a multi-stakeholder forum consultative meeting to be convened by the higher education and training ministry today.

“We believe that the responsibility to find a solution lies with all of society. Access to higher education particularly for the poor concerns us all,” said Nzimande.