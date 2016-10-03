menu
National 3.10.2016 05:45 am

KZN fears more campus violence

Steven Tau
The South African police members had to use rubber bullets with water canons as students from the university of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus threw stones and at the police. Picture Phumlani Thabethe

The arrested students are expected to appear in court.

As protests by students calling for free education continue at various institutions of higher learning, police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a search for petrol bombs they allege were going to be used to burn down the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said a search operation was under way. He said further violence had been reported in Pietermaritzburg, where protesting students allegedly torched three computer rooms on Friday.

The violent protests continued on Saturday, when the protesters threw stones at the police. “Four suspects were arrested on Saturday while three others were arrested the day before. The four are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Zwane said.

Elsewhere, at the University of Zululand (UniZulu), a private security guard is in hospital after he was allegedly beaten up by students who claimed they were defending themselves. According to Zwane, the victim was hit on the head with a rock.

“No arrests have been made and our police officers will continue to monitor all the universities,” Zwane added.

Meanwhile, UniZulu student representative council president Wandile Mathebula, who was allegedly also assaulted during the protests, said he believed the violence which marred the protest action was politically motivated.

“There are some people who have the coming SRC elections in sight and are prepared to do anything,” he said.

“The majority of students understand that the issue of free education for all is not something that can be achieved overnight and as a student leader, I continue to urge students to allow the commission which was set up to look into the feasibility of free education to complete its work first.”

But Nkhehlizana Mbanjwa from the #FeesMustFall movement said it would ensure that operations at UKZN remained suspended this week and beyond.

“The protest will only be called off once tertiary education is free for all,” said Mbanjwa. “At this point of our struggle, it is not possible for students to sit for the exams … exams will not help us … it will just be a waste of time and we are prepared to continue with this protest, even next year.”

The DA, meanwhile, said after a meeting at Wits University the higher education system was in a state of crisis and classes had to resume.

“Leaving universities closed will create untold damage to students, to future students and to our future workforce.”

– stevent@citizen.co.za

