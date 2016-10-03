Antibiotic apocalypse looms

I have never advocated that people who routinely feed low doses of antibiotics to livestock should be executed without trial.

That would be too harsh, too irrevocable. There should be fair trials and fines for a first offence, and prison for a second.

Only habitual offenders should face the death penalty. But first, there has to be a law. At the moment, it isn’t even illegal in most countries.

At the United Nations last week, every single member country signed a declaration that recognises the rise in antibiotic resistance as a threat to the entire enterprise of modern medicine. And time is running out.

“The emergence of bacterial resistance is outpacing the world’s capacity for antibiotic discovery,” World Health Organisation director-general Margaret Chan warned the meeting.

“With few replacement products in the pipeline, the world is heading towards a post-antibiotic era in which common infections will once again kill.”

The declaration urges countries to cut back on the use of existing antibiotics in order to preserve their effectiveness, to make better use of vaccines instead and to spend more money on developing new antibiotics.

It doesn’t put any actual money on the table, however, and it doesn’t even make it illegal to pump “sub-therapeutic” doses of antibiotics into farm animals. (It can’t, national governments have to do that.) I was not really recommending the death penalty for feeding antibiotics to livestock.

But the reckless misuse of antibiotics is rapidly destroying their effectiveness. The problem of bacterial resistance has been understood for a long time.

If the antibiotic kills all the harmful bacteria it targets in the person or animal it is given to, then no resistance develops. But if it only kills off the weaker ones because it was a very low dosage, or because the course of drugs was not finished, then the surviving bacteria will be the most resistant ones.

They will pass their resistance on to all their descendants, who will undergo similar episodes of winnowing out the less resistant ones many more times, and gradually the resistance grows.

The only way to keep antibiotics effective, therefore, is to use them as rarely as possible and to make sure that they kill off all the target bacteria when they are used.

We are not doing this. Doctors overprescribe antibiotics, often giving them to people who do not have bacterial infections just to get them out of their offices (and sometimes getting a kickback from drug companies for each prescription they write).

And nobody makes sure that patients complete the course of treatment, even though they already feel better.

Much worse is the widespread practice of giving regular low doses of antibiotics to cattle, pigs and chickens, partly as a means of controlling the spread of disease, but mostly because it makes them put weight on more quickly.

This insanely greedy and reckless practice is now banned in the European Union, but it is still commonplace in China and the United States.

In fact, 80% of American antibiotic production goes to farm animals that are not ill and as intensive farming methods spread to developing countries, so does antibiotic use in agriculture.