Editorials 3.10.2016 05:40 am

Our spooks’ lack of intelligence a worry

Hazel Francis Ngubeni. Image via Youtube.

We have to ask ourselves how safe our country is if our spies can barely execute the simple task of determining if someone has a criminal conviction.

Revelations that South Africa is represented in a foreign country by a convicted drug trafficker are shocking and embarrassing.

Such a scandal should have seen heads roll and senior officials face prosecution. But ours is not a normal democracy. We live in a country where scandals occur at an alarming rate, with little or no consequences for those implicated.

A report in the Sunday Times revealing that Hazel Francis Ngubeni was given a diplomatic posting to Singapore, despite spending two years in jail in the US for a drug-related offence, warrants her recall and an investigation into how she landed the job.

More troubling are allegations that during her vetting process by the State Security Agency, Ngubeni claimed she was cleared of a criminal record.

We find it scary that our intelligence services failed to detect Ngubeni’s criminal record. We have, on several occasions, lamented the poor intelligence-gathering capacity of our spooks, as was demonstrated by the destruction of many schools in Vuwani, Limpopo, where criminals, operating under the noses of police and intelligence services, this year burnt and vandalised nearly 50 schools.

To add to the woes of our law enforcement agencies, the same thugs, masquerading as anti-demarcation protestors, struck again two weeks ago, torching another school, where several classrooms were destroyed.

We have to ask ourselves how safe our country is if our spies can barely execute the simple task of determining if someone has a criminal conviction?

Chilling as this might seem, it barely comes as a surprise given that, in 2011, Sheryl Cwele, the wife of then intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele, was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail for drug trafficking.

Bizarrely, the minister claimed he knew nothing about his wife’s illegal activities. Many people asked how someone who was totally oblivious to what was taking place in his house could be tasked with the country’s intelligence-gathering.

This, plus giving a senior diplomatic posting to a drug trafficking convict, is an embarrassing blow to the reputation of South Africa and its people.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must urgently recall Ngubeni from Singapore and let her face the music for securing her cushy job through lies and deceit.

