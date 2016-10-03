Hats off to Mmusi for stopping rot

DA leader Mmusi Maimane should be commended for his intervention in a scandal that has thrown into question his party’s commitment to clean governance.

According to reports, he has instructed Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille to dismiss former ANC councillor Loyiso Nkohla from his new job in the DA-led City of Cape Town.

Nkohla made international headlines in 2013 when he infamously led a group of protesters who dumped human faeces at Cape Town International Airport and the provincial legislature.

He was expelled from the ANC and later convicted by the courts for his crimes. He joined the DA shortly before this year’s local government elections and was rewarded with a top position to city council.

Well done to Maimane for ensuring this shockingly irrational decision to put a dangerous thug on the Cape Town ratepayers’ payroll is reversed.