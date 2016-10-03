Getting to bottom of plumbing

This is a story about wiping your bottom.

Yes, I know … I apologise in advance. However, it needs to be told. It’s not a story about your unique and special bottom in particular, nor my behind either, but rather the collective bum, the multitude of global backsides, all of which, on occasion, need wiping.

A while back a friend’s household sewerage system became blocked under the garden. Stinking water was seeping towards her door, so she called a plumber, as one does. Said plumber arrived and went about his gruesome business, then emerged triumphant.

“Make-up wipes,” he said, eyeing her knowingly.

Seems the entire pipe was bunged up with those disposable cleansing cloths that have become so ubiquitous on the supermarket shelves.

But the thing is, my friend doesn’t use make-up wipes. And then it hit her: for quasi-hygienic reasons, after a visit to the little room, her husband had taken to cleaning his rear flower with pre-moistened botty wipes.

These he merrily flushed because – wouldn’t you know it? – it says they are flushable, even biodegradable, on the packaging.

Yet there they were now, stuck, hundreds of them, jammed solid, going nowhere. Let’s be honest though, he’d probably have flushed the damn things even if they weren’t labelled as such, because few folk could bring themselves to toss a skid-marked wipe into the dustbin.

He’s not alone, though.

There’s currently a moist mini-cloth fad catering for just about everything, from baby wipes to dog wipes, from make-up wipes to cleansing wipes, and now even bum wipes. (And I say this as an avowed facewipe girl.) Once these wet wipes were a handbag or glove box convenience, or for emergencies.

Now they’re deemed essential. It’s a multibillion-dollar market, growing at between 6% and 7% every year. Here’s the thing, though: whatever it may say on the packaging, these wipes don’t macerate like toilet tissue or biodegrade at the same rate, either.

If they make it through household pipes, they potentially clog up pumps and choke filter screens. So let’s keep in mind: let’s not generate more crap than is absolutely necessary.