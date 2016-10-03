menu
Unqualified electricians can be fatal – Eskom

Citizen reporter

The power utility said in a statement only authorised Eskom employees and contractors are permitted to work on Eskom structures.

Eskom is again calling on all South Africans to only use qualified electricians to do repairs or connections.

“One of Eskom’s biggest priorities is to educate the public about the dangers associated with the unsafe use of electricity. By always shining the spotlight on these incidents and warning the public, we aim to reduce the number of injuries and deaths.”

Eskom says substandard wiring is one of the biggest contributors to these electricity-related incidents. Sub-standard wiring is unsafe for people and animals around it, especially when it is within reach.

“In many cases, the insulation is either not done or done poorly using incorrect materials, such as masking tape, which does not insulate properly and becomes brittle quickly. If a person or animal touches any exposed electrical wiring or cabling, they could suffer a serious or even fatal injury.”

Substandard insulation can also cause wires used in the construction of metal roofs, the wires holding the roof or even the entire structure to become live and pose the threat of injury or death to anyone who makes contact with the structure.

“Electrical wires can also become highly dangerous when they are run through doors and windows. The wires/cables will get damaged and expose anyone who touches the window or door to an electrical shock that could kill them.”

