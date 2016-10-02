Bizzy Peg to carry on winning

Bizzy Peg looked to be quite useful when she started her racing career in Kimberley, winning two of her first four races. The daughter of Jay Peg then moved to Port Elizabeth where she had little success.

She finally moved back to Kimberley and wasted no time getting off the mark, winning on her Flamingo Park return.

Last week she beat Toll Free by 2.50 lengths in a MR 67 Handicap for fillies mares over 1600m.

She was penalised 2.5kg for the win but the Jannie Borman-trained four-year-old could still have a bit of slack on her merit rating leash when she lines up in Race 6 at the course today over the same distance to contest a MR 60 Handicap for fillies and mares.

Apprentice Calvin Ngcobo continues to impress and he won on her last time. He is back aboard and takes 1.5kg off Bizzy Peg’s back.

This field does not look particularly strong and her biggest danger looks to be the filly she beat last time. Lingerie found some betting support but was beaten into sixth spot, 5.25 lengths back. She now meets Bizzy Peg on 3kg better terms which should not be enough to reverse the placings. However, she was reported not be striding out and if that problem is sorted out the Tienie Prinsloo’s runner could go a lot closer.

The other change is that Muzi Yeni is in the irons on this occasion.

Toll Free, who finished second to Bizzy Peg last time, runs in Race 7 and although she takes a slight jump in class with just 52kg to carry the daughter of Carpocrates could provide some value.

BEST BET

RACE 8

NO 8 8 DUKE FLIES

VALUE BET

RACE 7

NO 9 TOLL FREE