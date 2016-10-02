Biker dies crashing into Vanderbijlpark traffic circle

A motorcyclist died when his motorcycle crashed into a traffic circle on Playfair Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark on Sunday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man, believed to be in his 50s, lying a few feet away from his wrecked bike, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

On assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and advanced life support interventions were performed on the patient in an effort to return his vital signs.

“Unfortunately, after 30 minutes, no vitals signs returned and the man was declared dead on [the] scene. It is understood that the man lost control of his motorbike, causing it to crash into the traffic circle,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)