Man killed in front of family

A man was killed in front of his family by two men who allegedly stormed his house early on Saturday morning, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

Police spokesman Johan van Dyk said Johann Heunis was gunned down in full view of his family after the two men fired three shots at him.

Heunis was murdered on a smallholding in Leeufontein, Kameeldrift.

“They entered the house at around 01:45 on Saturday and demanded money. Heunis told them there was no money but they could take everything they wanted. Instead they fired three shots and killed him,” said Van Dyk.

The man’s children were in the house when the robbery happened.

The police said 9mm pistol cartridges were found on the scene.

“The police found three cartridges of a 9mm pistol on the scene. A case of murder has been opened and investigations are currently underway,” added Van Dyk.

It is believed that Johhan’s wife is pregnant, but the police could not confirm.

– Caxton News Service