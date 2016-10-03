menu
National 3.10.2016 08:37 am

Man killed in front of family

Ramaupi Makgoo
Johann Heunis and his wife.

Johann Heunis and his wife.

The man pleaded with the robbers to take anything in the house.

A man was killed in front of his family by two men who allegedly stormed his house early on Saturday morning, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

Police spokesman Johan van Dyk said Johann Heunis was gunned down in full view of his family after the two men fired three shots at him.

Heunis was murdered on a smallholding in Leeufontein, Kameeldrift.

“They entered the house at around 01:45 on Saturday and demanded money. Heunis told them there was no money but they could take everything they wanted. Instead they fired three shots and killed him,” said Van Dyk.

READ MORE: Four metric dance revellers killed in a car crush

The man’s children were in the house when the robbery happened.

The police said 9mm pistol cartridges were found on the scene.

“The police found three cartridges of a 9mm pistol on the scene. A case of murder has been opened and investigations are currently underway,” added Van Dyk.

It is believed that Johhan’s wife is pregnant, but the police could not confirm.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Pupil dies crossing road at Secunda Taxi Rank 11.8.2016
Stray bullet kills woman in KwaMashu shoot-out 29.6.2016
Hammanskraal deceased was ‘chopped, set alight’ 24.5.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

readers' choice

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister
National

‘Cabinet reshuffle list’: Nzimande to be home affairs minister

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.