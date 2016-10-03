Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, who led the submission for Post-School Education and Training and National Development at the Fees Commission, said: “I am of the view that as a country we can afford free higher education for everybody.

“The money is there in the country; we are just not prioritising it properly. He said everybody had a right to further education, but not everybody was capable though and those who were able needed to be financially aided.”

Makgoba, a former vice-chancellor and principal of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said education was prioritised as important, but the resources were not applied accordingly.

Addressing the commission on Monday morning at the St Georges Hotel in Pretoria, Makgoba said he thought South Africa had not been hard enough as a nation to say let the money follow the ideas of the vision of the country.

“South Africa is much richer than Cuba and has more money than Cuba, but Cuba provides free education. The priority is not money. It is about choice. Cuba spends a large amount of money on education for their children.

“We spend more money on things that are naughty and funny then spending on our children. If, in South Africa, we say education is a number one priority in the country, when you look at the resources that are allocated to it, it does not reflect it.

“We came into the new dispensation with a moral of budgeting that was part of the past,” Makogoba said.

He added that he had a look at the country’s budget process and it had not changed for years.

He said as soon as you said resources must follow, every minister was asking: “Is it my resources that are going to be cut?”

Makgoba took a swipe at South African universities and said they were led by councils and vice-chancellors who were weak.

“Some of the councils in the universities are worse than the SABC board. If you have to take a vice-chancellor to England, most of them won’t even be a senior lecturer.”

He emphasised that the quality of education was as important as making the necessary resources available.

Pravin Gordhan says there is money and I trust him

“All I know is that our country has enough money. The minister of finance, Pravin Gordhan, said this publicly.”

Makgoba asked the commission to call Gordhan himself and ask him if there is enough money.

“I am not part of the Hawks, but all I know is that I trust Pravin Gordhan very much and he said if you cut corruption by 25% you would find R40 billion.

“There is money for free education for all.”

“I think the commission should close and ask the minister of finance to give us the money,” added Makgoba.

He said there were two institutions that had been assisted in the development of mankind – the church and education.

“I would argue that higher education and the development of mankind are synonymous. The church allows us to pray and go to heaven, but I do not know how many of us are up there. But I can account for education, as it is one system where there is plenty of evidence where there is development of mankind.”

He said he was not critical of ministers, but every minister wanted more money, even though they didn’t know what they were going to use it for.

“In 22 years, I have never heard as a country we have overspent our budget. We always underspent our budget,” he said.

He told the commission that all of them were the products of higher education.

“Let us try and shape it in a manner that retains the fundamental qualities so that our system is able to compete and be sustained into the future.

“I am arguing this because the shape and future of the country matters to some of you as it matters to me, and it is for the future of the children who are singing and dancing for free education that I am here today.”