National 3.10.2016 11:52 am

EFF not a party of ‘drunkards’ or ‘nyaope’ delinquents – Malema

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. File Picture: Michel Bega

Malema has blasted unhappy KZN members for the party’s failure to make inroads in the province, speaking out against factionalism.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed disgruntled party members from KwaZulu-Natal who have been critical of a decision to disband all branch and regional structures in the province, saying the red berets are not a group of “drunkards” or “nyaope” (drug) delinquents.

“We are not a group of drunkards; we are not nyaope [drug] delinquents. We are a serious organisation, preparing to take over governance, and we are not going to do that with drunkards and nyaope delinquents, and people who are disrespectful of the leadership, the [EFF] constitution and the code of conduct,” said Malema.

He reportedly made the remarks during the party’s provincial general assembly held in Durban on Sunday, following the announcement of interim leadership teams in the province and the Eastern Cape.

Last month the EFF dissolved its provincial command teams in KZN and the Eastern Cape due to infighting and poor performance in the August 3 local government elections.

Some EFF members have blamed the poor electoral showing on their deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and have raised questions about how election funds were allocated and spent for the polls. Malema said the party needed “maximum discipline”, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are not making inroads in this province because you are talking positions, you are talking factionalism,” he said to the disgruntled members, describing some dissidents as “politically illiterate”.

“I do not know why people are so worked up, calling press conferences and fighting for all sorts of things. You do not know what you are complaining about.”

He also threatened action against the provisional leaders if they failed to work hard.

