Three dead, seven injured in KZN taxi crash

Three people died and seven others were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided head-on on the R103 in Tweedie near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found the two wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road. Several occupants from the taxi were found seated on the sidewalk.

On inspection, paramedics found two men and a woman trapped inside the car. Paramedics assessed the three patients and found that all three had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.

Seven passengers from the taxi were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were being treated by a doctor who had witnessed the accident. Paramedics took over treatment and then transported the patients to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision was not yet known but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.