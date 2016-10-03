menu
Three ‘farmers’ beat man to death for cattle theft

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The three farmers allegedly beat a 24-year-old man accused of stealing cattle in Luka on Thursday.

Three men accused of beating a man to death will appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane on Monday, North West police said.

The three, aged 68 and 76, all thought to be farmers, allegedly severely beat a 24-year-old man accused of stealing cattle in Luka on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said Phokeng stock theft unit responded to a complaint of stock theft at Mogono section cattle post, in Luka, near Phokeng.

“On their arrival, they found the 24-year-old deceased still unconscious after being severely beaten lying inside one of the suspects’ vehicle with body injuries and his hands tied. He passed away at the clinic,” said Makau.

She said police investigations linked the three suspects to the fatal assault.

