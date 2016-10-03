menu
National 3.10.2016 10:24 am

Female golfers slam Tshwane mayor for calling their sport ‘vain’

CNS reporter
Team members of pro golfers.

Team members of pro golfers.

The professional sportswomen think the mayor needs to focus on fixing the earnings disparity between men and women first.

Female golfers have expressed their dissatisfaction at the Tshwane metro’s lack of urgency in prioritising the game as a sport for women.

They penned an open letter to Msimanga responding to a question he had asked about why the metro needed to fund “vanity sports”.

“The mayor aims to rid the administrative capital of ‘vanity projects’ and review the metro’s organogram with a view to trim the fat. The Tshwane Open golf tournament, which costs the metro R40 million to host, will be first on the chopping block,” said one of the activists, Rayana Edwards.

“The debate [should be] on how money awarded to men’s golf, particularly in South Africa, has shown very little return for the metro’s involvement. And there is little to no transparency in the award of contracts to participating companies.”

Zimkhitha, a young golfer, getting around the hole and the ball. Photo: Supplied

Edwards said monies earned should have been directed to development of golf, and particularly women’s golf.

“The stats show the disparity between men’s and women’s golf in SA as being chalk and cheese,” said Edwards.

“Male golfers’ total earnings are R32 775 000 for the year 2015 and 2016 and women’s R2 800 000. With that being said, men enjoy up to 22 Sunshine Tour events a year and women only nine. For women, this works out to about three months of competitive golf, and the rest of the year it is basically scraping together to get to tournaments abroad or coaching to pay bills.”

Edwards said she had been battling to understand how the mayor would fail to respond to questions around the lack of support given to women in golf.

“Those questions range from: why is there a massive gap in earnings when tennis and other sports show very little discrimination in earnings between [male] and [female] athletes? Is women’s golf not one of the priorities in Pretoria as well as in South Africa when globally it is like a tsunami hitting the golfing world?”

Edwards said it was strange that there was no live coverage on women’s golf.

“Is there no case for live broadcasting of women’s golf, as is the case with the LPGA, and the Ladies European tour, which features regularly on national and paid TV? Is there not enough talent on the SA women’s tour that will attract public viewing and support as what we just witnessed at the Olympics 2016?” she asked.

The mayor’s spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

– Caxton News Service

