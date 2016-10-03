Man dies after being run over by a vehicle in Benoni

A man died after he was hit by a light motor vehicle late Sunday night on Shamrock Road in Benoni, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said the light motor vehicle that hit the man was found parked a short distance away on the side of the road.

“Paramedics found that the man had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

The driver of the light motor vehicle was assessed and found to have escaped injury.