menu
National 3.10.2016 10:15 am

Live report: NMMU still shut down amid student arrest

ANA
A protest at NMMU in 2015. Photo: Gallo Images

A protest at NMMU in 2015. Photo: Gallo Images

One student was arrested at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) on Monday morning following protests along University Way near the North Campus.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 22-year-old student was arrested under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, which came into effect last year June and relates to damage to essential infrastructure.

“Barricades were set alight and the road was damaged; the student is currently being detained at Humewood Police Station,” said Naidu.

Naidu said that in terms of the student protests this was the first time police made an arrest under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

She said the student would not be able to get bail at the police station and a formal bail application would have to be done at court.

Protesting students along University Way near North Campus have since dispersed but police and security officials remained on the scene.

This is the third week in which NMMU is in a complete shutdown. Students were expected to hold a mass meeting later on Monday to continue talks on the campaign for free higher education and on whether to resume the academic activities or continue the shutdown.

NMMU said in a statement that management supported the establishment of a “free higher education system for the poor” and was of the view that all should be done to get the current sector funding crunch addressed.

Acting deputy vice-chancellor Lebogang Hashatse has agreed to support the student assembly by allowing shuttles to ferry students to campus.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.