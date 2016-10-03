Ramaphosa arrives in Vietnam

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi on Monday ahead of his scheduled diplomatic working visit, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by six deputy ministers – Nomaindia Mfeketo, Gratitude Magwanishe, Madala Masuku, Barbara Thomson, Bheki Cele and Kebby Maphatsoe.

The presidency said the visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral political, economic and trade relations between South Africa and the two countries.

“During his visit, Deputy President Ramaphosa is expected later today, Monday 3 October 2016, to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Vice-President Đặng Thịnh,” said the presidency in a statement issued by spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa.

Ramaphosa will also pay a courtesy call on President Tran Dan Quanga and Communist Party of Vietnam general secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Mamoepa said Ramaphosa would on Tuesday pay his respects at the gravesite of the late former chairman of the Vietnamese Communist Party Ho Chi Minh.

“He will later interact with Vietnamese business leaders in the ship-building and aquaculture sectors before visiting the Pha Rung ship-building site.”

The working visit to Vietnam is at the invitation of the Vietnamese vice-president, and will be used to explore possibilities to break into new and possible areas of trade and investment to help unlock trade imbalances between South Africa and Vietnam.

Bilateral trade between the countries has grown significantly, from R13.4 billion to R18.5 billion in 2015, making Vietnam the fourth-largest trading partner for South Africa in the Asian region.

“By 2015 South African imports from Vietnam amounted to R16.3 billion, from R11.5 billion in 2014, while exports are at R2.3 billion in 2015, from R1.9 billion in 2014, thus creating a trade deficit for South Africa to the tune of R13.7 billion,” said Mamoepa.

Vietnam offers great trading opportunities for South African companies, particularly in the transport and mining sectors, and road and infrastructure, including the defence industry.

“In this regard, the visit of Deputy President Ramaphosa will also seek to diversify South African exports to Vietnam by identifying new areas for market access of South African products. Vietnam is internationally recognised for its expertise in the field of missile defence systems.”

Ramaphosa will also explore possibilities of increasing the number of South African students receiving training in maritime economy. There are six South African students studying at the Maritime University in Hai Phong, Hanoi.

South Africa hopes to increase study courses to include ship building. Vietnam’s shipbuilding industry in ranked 5th in the world with 60 ship-building and repairing yards.

Ramaphosa’s working visit is expected to build a partnership between Vietnam and South Africa in the development of South Africa’s aquaculture sector.

Vietnam has used aquaculture as one of its key development programmes to tackle poverty and unemployment.

“To deepen bilateral political, economic and trade relations, the two countries launched the Partnership Forum for Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in 2004 to regulate relations between the two countries,” said Mamoepa.

The Partnership Forum has thus far agreed to expand cooperation to include the areas of defence, security, justice, agriculture, environment, water resources, transport, education and science and technology.

Ramaphosa will conclude his visit to Vietnam tomorrow, Tuesday 4 October, ahead of his planned visit to Singapore from 5-7 October.