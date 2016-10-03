Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

From a life of crime to a life of academic prospects and a hopeful future, Gauteng prisoners graduated at the Leeuwkop management area in Pretoria.

Correctional services regional spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said a total of 112 certificates, 18 diplomas, 11 degrees and one honours degree were presented on Thursday, Rekord East reported.

“The department prides itself with this achievement as it talks to the rehabilitation of offenders. The constitutional imperative for schooling of offenders is not a right that is embedded in incarceration. Rather, it is the priority of both the department of education and the department of correctional services,” said Morwane.

Professor Mpine Makoe from Unisa said this achievement of obtaining a qualification was a ray of hope in the midst of darkness.

“You have now equipped yourself with a tool that enables you to participate in the knowledge economy.”

Makoe urged offenders to explore entrepreneurship rather than expecting to be hired by organisations.

She acknowledged educational institutions that offered long distance learning opportunities as they accommodated people unable to attend full-time classes, such as offenders.

Kealeboga Shuping from Kgoši Mampuru II female centre received a BA degree in health science and social services with 12 distinctions.

Ayoob Toffie from Leeuwkop medium C obtained a degree in information technology with 21 distinctions.

Other qualifications handed out included those in theology, environmental management, human resource management, safety management, motor mechanics, upholstery and internet and web design, communication science, law and business management.

– Caxton News Service