Two in custody for faking business robbery

This warning comes after the arrest of two men, aged 48 and 40, in Mkwakwaila village outside Tzaneen on charges of perjury and theft after police investigations found they faked a robbery on Sunday, Boshveld Review reports.

One of the men, a security guard at a local store, claimed five armed men wearing balaclavas approached him while he was on duty, tied him up, locked him in the storeroom and looted the store.

They stole groceries, hairpieces and cigarettes.

READ MORE: Speedster nabbed with 500k worth of illegal cigarettes

“Our preliminary investigations revealed the robbery was faked and the security guard, along with his neighbour, were found in possession of the stolen goods and were immediately arrested. The two suspects will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrates’ Court soon and police investigations are under way,” stated Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

– Caxton News Service