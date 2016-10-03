menu
Zuma to open Higher Education Stakeholder Summit

ANA
FILE PICTURE: President Jacob Zuma. (Photo: DoC)

The summit will bring together various sectors including the business, labour and faith-based sectors, students, parents and university management.

President Jacob Zuma is set to officially open the Higher Education Stakeholder Summit on Monday in a bid to address the fees crisis in the higher education sector.

The Higher Education Stakeholder Summit would be a one-day gathering to find an immediate solution to the higher education crisis while the Fees Commission continues its investigation into the feasibility of free higher education in the country.

Universities across the country have been plunged into a state of paralysis since announcement by the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, that tertiary institutions could hike their fees for 2017, but by not more than eight percent.

The summit will bring together various sectors including business, labour, faith-based sector, students, parents and university management.

Vice-chancellors from Rhodes University, University of Pretoria, Tshwane University of Technology and University of Witswatersrand were all present, together with State Security Minister, David Mahlobo.

By 9.30am on Monday, leaders of the South African Union of Students had already warmed the delayed proceedings with song and dance, chanting struggle songs to the effect that they did not have any money to pay for education.

The summit was already delayed by one hour as Zuma and Nzimande had not arrived by 10am.

