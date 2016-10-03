No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report

With questions being asked about how President Jacob Zuma obtained his R7.8 million home loan from the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank – considering its credit-granting criteria that individual home loan applicants need a title deed to qualify for a home loan – it emerged over the weekend that there is apparently no trace of such a loan issued to Zuma from the bank to repay his Nkandla debt.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that no such bond has been registered at the deeds office in Zuma’s name, as per the requirements of legislation.

The online publication reported that, as part of its standard requirements, VBS can only grant home loans in the former homelands, where land is in communal possession (such as the land on which Nkandla is situated), where there is a title deed or an allocation deed.

An expert on property law at ENS, Andrew Bembridge, confirmed to Netwerk24 that a home loan can only be granted if there is a bond against a deed, whether a title deed or an allocation deed, registered at the deeds office.

The traditional authority that owns the land, on which Zuma’s homestead is built, The Ingonyama Trust, has refused to comment on the matter, saying it’s between Zuma and the trust’s board.