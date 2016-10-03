George accident kills one, injures two

A man was killed and two others injured in an accident on the N9 near the N12 split in George, ER24 said in a statement on Monday.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the accident happened on Sunday afternoon.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they “discovered the lifeless body of a man lying in front of his vehicle”.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle involved in the collision was lying a few metres away from the car down a small embankment.

A woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained critical injuries while the motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries.

Both patients were treated by paramedics and the woman was airlifted by AMS Helicopter. The biker required urgent treatment and was transported to George Provincial Hospital.