Mchunu refuses Parly deployment until his name is cleared

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu has reportedly refused to be deployed to the National Assembly by the ANC because he wants to clear “slanderous” allegations made against him by the provincial leadership before accepting the offer.

Mchunu told the Sunday Times that the African National Congress national leadership hadn’t given him an opportunity to state his side of the story following his recall earlier this year in May. He said provincial leaders, led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala, made false allegations against him to the national executive committee.

KZN ANC leaders reportedly accused Mchunu of wastefully increasing the number of staff in the premier’s office from 300 to 500, and interfering in the programmes of some MECs.

Mchunu has denied the allegations.

He said he tried to speak to the national leadership but had been referred back to provincial leaders.

“Out of respect – although begrudgingly – I complied. All I need is a platform to state my side of the story as [the allegations were] taken as gospel truth,” Mchunu said.

“It’s not personal, but if I have to wait a lifetime to clear my name before I agree to the deployment, then I will. The ANC I know is the bearer of justice and fairness. Even President [Jacob] Zuma and some in the top six do not know the full story.”

The paper also reports that Mchunu has been “fending off claims” that he refused the deployment as an ordinary MP because he doesn’t recognise the new leadership elected in November last year.

“Contrary to that, I complied with their request to remove me. What hurt me was that when they called me they said they had assessed my performance in government, but then also accused me of a number of things. You don’t do that. There’s a difference between accusations and assessment,” he said.