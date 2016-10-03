menu
National 3.10.2016 01:05 pm

Mchunu refuses Parly deployment until his name is cleared

Citizen reporter
Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Tebogo Letsie)

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Tebogo Letsie)

Senzo Mchunu has accused the KZN African National Congress leadership of making ‘slanderous’ claims against him.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu has reportedly refused to be deployed to the National Assembly by the ANC because he wants to clear “slanderous” allegations made against him by the provincial leadership before accepting the offer.

ALSO READ >>> Details: ‘SA high commissioner to Singapore’s past of drug smuggling’

Mchunu told the Sunday Times that the African National Congress national leadership hadn’t given him an opportunity to state his side of the story following his recall earlier this year in May. He said provincial leaders, led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala, made false allegations against him to the national executive committee.

KZN ANC leaders reportedly accused Mchunu of wastefully increasing the number of staff in the premier’s office from 300 to 500, and interfering in the programmes of some MECs.

Mchunu has denied the allegations.

He said he tried to speak to the national leadership but had been referred back to provincial leaders.

“Out of respect – although begrudgingly – I complied. All I need is a platform to state my side of the story as [the allegations were] taken as gospel truth,” Mchunu said.

“It’s not personal, but if I have to wait a lifetime to clear my name before I agree to the deployment, then I will. The ANC I know is the bearer of justice and fairness. Even President [Jacob] Zuma and some in the top six do not know the full story.”

The paper also reports that Mchunu has been “fending off claims” that he refused the deployment as an ordinary MP because he doesn’t recognise the new leadership elected in November last year.

ALSO READ >>> EFF not a party of ‘drunkards’ or ‘nyaope’ delinquents – Malema

“Contrary to that, I complied with their request to remove me. What hurt me was that when they called me they said they had assessed my performance in government, but then also accused me of a number of things. You don’t do that. There’s a difference between accusations and assessment,” he said.

Related Stories
New Volvo S60 Polestar now in SA with Drive-E power 3.10.2016
Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all 3.10.2016
Danny Jordaan resigns as ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.