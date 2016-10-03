Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports

The skilful wingers were sidelined in the past two Absa Premiership matches against Cape Town City and Platinum Stars.

And according to Sun Sport, the Bucs stars are unhappy after being told to watch Pirates matches from the stands.

Quoting an unnamed player, the newspaper reported that the two stars were baffled when Ertugral told the media during a post-match interview against Stars that Rakhale was injured when he was fit and ready to play.

“Rakhale and Qalinge were surprised by the coach’s decision to omit them from the playing squad.

“The coach has lost the trust of his players. They’re aware he has a short temper, but they want him to learn to control it and respect them,” the unnamed player told Sun Sport.

Ertugral, however, insists that Rakhale is injured and the Turkish-born coach also explained why Qalinge was omitted from Bucs’ last two games.

“Rakhale is still injured and people should stop thinking I have a problem with him and Qalinge. Rakhale plays similar to Jabu Mahlangu, which I admire, and that’s why I’ve given him game time.

“Qalinge has his ups and downs, so he needs to up his game. We have great players and we need to accommodate others.”