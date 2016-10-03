menu
Local News 3.10.2016 10:45 am

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Rakhale of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Thabo Rakhale of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates stars Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Qalinge are said to be frustrated after being banished to the stands by coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The skilful wingers were sidelined in the past two Absa Premiership matches against Cape Town City and Platinum Stars.

And according to Sun Sport, the Bucs stars are unhappy after being told to watch Pirates matches from the stands.

Quoting an unnamed player, the newspaper reported that the two stars were baffled when Ertugral told the media during a post-match interview against Stars that Rakhale was injured when he was fit and ready to play.

“Rakhale and Qalinge were surprised by the coach’s decision to omit them from the playing squad.

“The coach has lost the trust of his players. They’re aware he has a short temper, but they want him to learn to control it and respect them,” the unnamed player told Sun Sport.

Ertugral, however, insists that Rakhale is injured and the Turkish-born coach also explained why Qalinge was omitted from Bucs’ last two games.

“Rakhale is still injured and people should stop thinking I have a problem with him and Qalinge. Rakhale plays similar to Jabu Mahlangu, which I admire, and that’s why I’ve given him game time.

“Qalinge has his ups and downs, so he needs to up his game. We have great players and we need to accommodate others.”

Related Stories
Former Pirates manager dies 2.10.2016
Sundowns have the mental edge 1.10.2016
Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

Pitso unimpressed with Wits’ showboating
Phakaaathi

Pitso unimpressed with Wits’ showboating

Kelly doesn’t have morals – Sam Meyiwa
Phakaaathi

Kelly doesn’t have morals – Sam Meyiwa

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign an Italian midfielder?

Hunt says he is ‘too young’ for Bafana job
Phakaaathi

Hunt says he is ‘too young’ for Bafana job

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.