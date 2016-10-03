menu
Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

Citizen reporter
Khumalo with Linda Moeketsi. Picture: Instagram

The singer was happy to joke about it at her own expense over the weekend.

Kelly Khumalo’s daring outfit choice at the Gauteng Sports Awards that were held over the weekend had tongues wagging on social media.

  The Asine hit maker looked striking in a blinged-up flesh-coloured jacket and and then just a lot of flesh from the waist down. Her hair was also something to behold. She joked, though, that many people had asked her where her pants were. We admire her confidence … and those amazing legs! 

ALSO READ: Kelly doesn’t have morals – Sam Meyiwa 

