Blade praises Zuma for ‘supporting’ poor students

Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande on Monday morning praised President Jacob Zuma for the support the president has given to poor students through the National Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The minister said this while introducing the president during the Higher Education Stakeholder Summit at which members of society are trying to come up with solutions in the wake of ongoing Fees Must Fall protests.The summit has brought together various sectors, including the business, labour and faith-based sectors, students, parents and university management.

“Poor students would not have succeeded if it were not for the president,” said Nzimande, who started his address by saying, “forward with free education for the poor, forward!”

Nzimande says Zuma is always willing to increase his budget whenever higher education institutions experience problems.

The minister also lashed out at those who vandalised university property during the protests, saying that “we need to transform and not destroy the system”.

He criticised what he called “hijackers of the legitimate protest” of the students. He said the majority of students wanted to return to class, and that the higher institutions of learning were being “hijacked” by a few “who want to bring the higher institutions of learning to a halt”.

“We are now faced by a minority of students who want to bring higher education into a halt. Our job as leaders is to find a common ground,” said Nzimande.

A poll conducted by Wits University suggested that 77% of staff and students wanted lectures to resume on Monday. However, protest leader and member of the ANC Youth League Mcebo Dlamini said the results of the poll could not be trusted as “poor students did not have access to internet” to participate in the poll. Thus, the results, he said, reflected the aspirations of the “rich students”.

Protesting students brought operations at universities accross the country to a complete halt. This after Nzimande made an announcement that students would still have to pay for university fees – this despite students’ call for free education at universities.

The minister said Nsfas would continue to fund the poor and the so-called “missing middle”.