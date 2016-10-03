Another Krugersdorp triple murder suspect released

The state has withdrawn all charges against one of the suspects who was arrested in connection with the murders of three Krugersdorp residents earlier this year.

Christiaan Kruger was released from police custody after appearing in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Krugersdorp News reported.

Kruger was arrested in June along with another accused, Fabian Luff, who was released on 24 August with all charges dropped. Since his initial arrest, Kruger had appeared in court a number of times before being released.

Kruger faced 10 charges, including three counts of murder, but it was declared that the state had withdrawn all charges against him as there was no substantial evidence connecting him to the murders.

The remaining two suspects who are in custody, brother and sister Leroux and Marcell Steyn, will appear in court on October 13.

Another suspect, who is currently in custody on a fraud and identity theft charge, will be added to the triple murder case. The suspect, together with his two accomplices, faked his own death in 2015 for a R3.6 million insurance payout.

In a surprise turn of events, the mother of the Steyn siblings and her friend turned out to be the two accomplices and, after intense police investigations, the two women were arrested in July.

Rumours are that the siblings, their mother and her friend, together with the man who faked his own death, are all connected to various murders and other crimes committed throughout Krugersdorp, including the murder of Peter and Joan Meyer on 27 November 2015.

